BancNet selects FIME for EMV migration in the Philippines

FIME’s EMV team is supporting BancNet with consulting services for EMV to the migration process. Visa’s Card Specification VIS1.5 is being used as the foundation for the migration and FIME is supporting the domestic payment network in reviewing its proprietary terminal and banking host EMV specifications. To enable BancNet to support the country’s banking community, FIME is developing a series of certification services and test tools which banks can use to verify the compliance of their EMV cards and terminals, and confirm that acquirer host networks are implemented correctly.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring seamless card and mobile transactions services to market effectively and confidently using secure chip or cloud-based solutions.

BancNet is a multi-bank, multi-channel electronic payment network in the Philippines that enables its members’ customers to transact anywhere, anytime, not only at any Automated Teller Machine (ATM) but also at point-of-sale, internet and through mobile phones.