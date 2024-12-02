Bambucorn is a crowdfunding platform that offers investment opportunities for startups, SMEs, and real estate projects. The platform focuses on providing investors with a secure and trustworthy environment whilst enabling businesses to raise capital and grow their ventures.

Shufti Pro provides AI-based identity verification (IDV) solutions to enterprises in the fintech, regtech, banking, and many more industries. The company offers IDV solutions to companies of all sizes due to its global reach and has an unprecedented verification accuracy rate of 99%.









Bambucorn aims to curb fraudulent activities that have come along with the rise of crowdfunding and protect its investors’ hard-earned money. With this alliance, Bambucorn uses modern identity verification technology to offer investors a secure and transparent crowdfunding experience, ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing fraudulent activities.

Expressing the usefulness of Shufti Pro’s solutions, officials from Bambucorn said they are happy to tap into the partner’s AI-powered identity verification solution that allows them to onboard customers in a regulatory-compliant manner while not compromising on their customer experience standards.

Representatives from Shufti Pro addressed the issues that face crowdfunding platforms by saying that companies like Bambucorn require identity verification solutions more than anyone else. This partnership will help clients to offer secure and transparent opportunities whilst complying with KYC and AML regulatory requirements.





What does Bamburcorn do?

Bambucorn is a crowdfunding platform in Bahrain for real estate, startups, and SMEs looking to raise funds. Regulated by the central bank of Bahrain, Bambucorn’s target goal is to help investors find those profitable, long-term opportunities in GCC whilst enabling everyone, from beginners to experienced investors, discover GCC's businesses.





More details about Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.