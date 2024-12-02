Bambora to support merchants with ACI fraud management tool

By integrating ReD Shield, which is alto part of ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution, Bambora’s merchants can protect commerce payments with real time fraud prevention, and gain ongoing visibility into payment transaction data for fraud detection. Expert risk analysts support merchants by working closely with them to adjust their fraud strategy, boosting acceptance rates, while limiting fraud losses.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors. For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

Bambora is a developer of payment software for online purchasing platforms. The company supports merchants with solutions that reduce complexity in online, mobile, and point-of-sale payments.