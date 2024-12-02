Bain & Company acquires PiperLab

The acquisition is aimed at improving Bain's AI and ML capabilities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). PiperLab, founded in 2015, focuses on delivering data-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency, productivity, and cost reduction for its clients.

Following the acquisition, PiperLab will integrate into Bain’s global Advanced Analytics Group (AAG), forming an additional hub to expand the firm’s AI practice. The collaboration aims to provide clients with comprehensive AI products and solutions to address complex business challenges at the convergence of business, data science, and engineering, particularly amidst the evolving landscape of generative AI.

In the official press release, representatives from Bain & Company talked about the strategic significance of the acquisition in improving the firm's capacity to tackle clients' intricate challenges. They also highlighted the increasing demand for tech talent and the vision to establish an analytics powerhouse in Europe to support regional clients and contribute to Bain’s global AAG initiatives.

The acquisition of PiperLab marks Bain's latest strategic move, adding to a series of 26 acquisitions and investments over the past five years. Recent initiatives have focused on improving the firm’s digital capabilities, particularly within the AAG and Bain’s broader Vector digital practices.

More information about the two companies

Prior to joining Bain, PiperLab established a foothold across various industry sectors, including insurance, telecoms, utilities, logistics, digital media, and others, serving a diverse range of clients from large corporations to startups. PiperLab's integration into Bain’s AAG ecosystem, comprising over 500 data scientists, machine learning engineers, and operations research experts, aims to offer holistic business and technology solutions to clients worldwide.

As for Bain & Company, it is a global consultancy company that operates in 65 cities and 40 countries. The company aims to deliver palpable results for its clients while outperforming the competition and redefining industries. According to Bain, the company works with digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes.

Bain & Company also has a 10-year commitment to invest more than USD 1 billion in pro bono services in a bid to tackle various challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment.