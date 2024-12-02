Baiduri Bank to introduce 3D Secure solution

All Baiduri Visa and MasterCard credit, debit and prepaid cardholders will be registered automatically with 3D Secure. The Baiduri 3D Secure is designed to make online shopping transactions safer by adding an additional step in the card verification process at time of purchase, through Verified by Visa (VCAS) or MasterCard SecureCode.

When a cardholder shops online and proceeds to the payment page, the usual prompt happens where the cardholder is required to key in the card number, card expiry and security number before confirming purchase.

While the transaction is being processed, the additional security feature in the form of a One-Time-Password (OTP) will be sent to the cardholders registered mobile phone number via SMS. At the same time, a pop-up screen will appear on the online payment page asking to enter the OTP provided. This added step in the payment process will help to confirm that the person using the card is the genuine cardholder.

Baiduri Bank, established in 1994, is a member of Baiduri Bank Group, a provider of financial products and services in Negara Brunei Darussalam. The Bank’s shareholders include Baiduri Holdings, Royal Brunei Airlines, Royal Brunei Technical Services and BNP Paribas.