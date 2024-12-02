Baidu removes P2P lending websites from its search results after fraudulent attempts

The new blacklist comes after a string fraudulent websites went dark and high-tailed it with lenders’ money. Over 100 such websites have absconded or went bust in recent years, with an estimated USD 110 million lost in under half a year.

In NBD’s report, Baidu mentioned it will work with authorities, insurance companies and the payment clearing association to come up with a list of reputable lending websites. It has reportedly removed both sponsored and non-sponsored P2P lending websites from its search results for the time being, but many still remain.

China’s New Business Daily (NBD) estimates the country currently has about 2,000 P2P lending websites. The trend exploded since it was introduced in 2011 as a way for average people without much credit history to get small personal and business loans. The government even encouraged P2P lending businesses to take up residence in its local tech district, promising perks like lower rent and cash rewards. But regulators have left these services largely untouched despite many experts’ advice, resulting in widespread fraud.

