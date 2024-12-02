BAE Systems partners Fujitsu on Cyber Threat Intelligence sharing

The system allows for a secure, two-way exchange of CTI between BAE Systems and Fujitsu. The solution will also enable company analysts to review intelligence, modify their security settings to their networks, and adjust what types of intelligence they wish to share with their partners.

For this collaboration, BAE Systems leveraged its expertise in CTI analysis and model-based software engineering to create a threat sharing technology based on the internationally approved Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) and Trust Automated Exchange of Indicator Information (TAXII) standards.

Recent massive information thefts have prompted new legislation and policy calling for government and commercial entities to share intelligence of potential cyber threats to improve overall defense. The CTI sharing system developed as part of this partnership seeks to boost the company’s capabilities to provide universal protection across both physical and virtual worlds, for both commercial and government customers.

The work will be completed at multiple locations in Tokyo and across Northern Virginia.