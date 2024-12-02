BadRabbit attack affects some Russian financial organizations

Organizations in Russia and Ukraine were under siege on Tuesday 24 October 2017 from BadRabbit and the outbreak was reportedly spreading into Europe, including Turkey and Germany. Victims reported so far include airports, train stations, news agencies and possible Russia’s central bank.

The BadRabbit outbreak appears to have got its start via files on hacked Russian media websites, using the popular guise of pretending to be an Adobe Flash installer. If the malware infects your computer, it attempts to spread across the network using a list of usernames and passwords buried inside the malware. These credentials include passwords straight out of a worst passwords list.

The central bank said it would analyse why the public server of the Interfax news agency with public company disclosure statements had been temporarily blocked on October 24. The central bank said in a statement it will prepare the tools needed to lessen the possibility of such incidents in the future, according to Reuters.

Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Twitter that the outbreak had felled some of its servers, forcing Interfax to rely on its Facebook account to deliver news, the online publication continues.