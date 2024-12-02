



Following this announcement, the collaboration will integrate Feedzai's Digital Trust solutions with Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform, a process that is expected to give financial institutions optimised class capabilities to protect, build trust, and improve their customers’ digital banking experiences.

In addition, both Backbase and Feedzai will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Backbase x Feedzai partnership

The collaboration is expected to deliver immediate value to banks and financial institutions through proactive fraud prevention with real-time AI-powered behavioral analysis across all digital channels, reduced operations costs, through the use of AI-powered risk assessment that minimises false positives, as well as improved integration with the complete Backbase Engagement Banking platform and suite of solutions, which will provide instant access to the Feedzai capabilities.

Feedzai's Digital Trust platform was developed in order to analyse user behavior, device health, and potential threats in real-time and it will be paired with Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform in order to design an optimised solution for financial institutions. At the same time, while Backbase will orchestrate efficient customer interactions that drive growth, Feedzai's intelligent security is set to work in the background, ensuring that every digital interaction is protected without compromising the experience.

In addition, by partnering with Backbase, Feedzai will focus on providing financial institutions with the possibility to deliver a unified, secure, and efficient process that not only protects customers from fraud, but also ensures they feel understood and safe.