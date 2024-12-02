Baby boomers report more secure online habit than Millennials

Only 8% of baby boomers admit they shared passwords, while 26% of Millennials share passwords and register other risky online behaviour.

The report also found that in Malaysia, 56% of consumers believe it is more likely to have their credit card information stolen after shopping online rather than out of their wallets. It also highlighted that one in three Malaysian internet users have personally experienced cybercrime in the past year.

Also, 59% of Malaysians believe using public Wi-Fi is riskier than using a public restroom. The report noted that 76% believe it is riskier to share their email password with a friend than lend them their car, yet sharing of password is still common. Of those using passwords, nearly 38% of respondents always use a secure password.

Symantec said people are sharing passwords to online sensitive accounts with friends, while 34% are sharing the password to their banking account.

Cybercrime takes a true emotional toll with 41% of consumer cybercrime victims in Malaysia feeling frustrated after becoming a victim.