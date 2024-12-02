BaaS provider Finaptic chooses Acuant for onboarding services

Finaptic will use Acuant’s fully automated technology for Onboarding with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Document Verification to meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulation and compliance standards. Finaptic is an end-to-end banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that combines traditional banking with the flexibility of a modern technology stack to assist customer experience.

Acuant is collaborating with Finaptic to provide its technologies customised to their use case and level of risk. Finaptic is leveraging Acuant’s fully automated KYC and Identity Verification for identity proofing.