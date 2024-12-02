B4B Payments partners Sentinels for AML compliance across Europe

Sentinels was selected due to its ability to monitor transactions globally, together with the platform’s adaptable risk-based approach which results in more accurate identification of fraudulent transactions.

B4B Payments company officials stated that as compliance requirements become more stringent across Europe, partnering with Sentinels ensures that B4B Payments is in a position to meet these obligations and provide assurance that the company is committed to supporting AML efforts across the board.

Using data-driven insights, Sentinels optimises AML and transaction monitoring processes, and generates real-time insights to streamline workflows and compliance. Rules-based alert shaping reduces the number of false positives and provides a comprehensive view into the transaction environment.