B2Core partners Shufti Pro for AI identity verification

What the user has to do is access the verification tab under the profile settings and upload the ID documents, such as a passport and a selfie. Shufti Pro will then use its patented technology to validate the customer's identification in real-time.

Shufti Pro is a SaaS firm that provides automated KYC solutions to organisations to authenticate their end-users. The firm offers a single API, making it possible for business to integrate with. The KYC provider offers a multi-layered risk protection against digital identity fraud, money laundering, and terrorism funding.

Shufti Pro provides a variety of services, including face verification, document verification, video-interview KYC, address verification, 2-factor authentication, consent verification, and biometric sign-in with facial recognition.