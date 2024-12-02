B2B payments company Billtrust hit by ransomware

The company said it is in the final stages of bringing all of its systems back online from backups. US-based Billtrust is a cloud-based service that lets customers view invoices, pay, or request bills via email or fax. In an email sent to customers today, Billtrust said it was consulting with law enforcement officials and with an outside security company to determine the extent of the breach.

In an interview with KrebsOnSecurity, Billtrust CEO Steven Pinado said the company became aware of a malware intrusion on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A report from BleepingComputer cites an unnamed source saying the ransomware strain that hit Billtrust was the BitPaymer ransomware, but that information could not be confirmed.

Billtrust had restored most of its systems, and that it was in the process now of putting additional security measures in place. Billtrust recently teamed up with Visa to launch the Billtrust Business Payments Network, an effort to digitise payments between businesses.