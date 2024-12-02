B-North selects regtech platform TruNarrative for onboarding and compliance technology

TruNarrative’s platform functionalities will be added to B-North’s selected technology stack providers, which already includes core banking from Mambu and loan originations workflow from nCino (the first time that both providers have integrated their solutions together for business lending, according to the official press release).

Founded in 2018, B-North is led by a team of former senior leaders from Atom Bank, Metrobank, First Direct, and Santander. They aim to challenge the current SME lending landscape, offering mid-to-high value loans with the face-to-face experience of a traditional bank. B-North will grant loans of between GBP 500k and GBP 5 mln and is architected to deliver loans to SMEs in 10 days.

TruNarrative’s technology addresses a range of industries, including banking, lending, ecommerce, and payment services. The regtech company will deliver checks and ongoing monitoring against corporate entities, their directors and associated third parties.