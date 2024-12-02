Azentio Software partners with Regula





Following this announcement, the partnership with leverage Regula’s document authentication and face liveness detection technologies in order to enable Azentio to develop its ability to embed IDV in its digital onboarding solutions.

The Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK will be integrated within Azentio ONEBanking and Azentio ONECapitalMarkets platforms. Throughout the use of a complete identity verification flow, Regula Document Reader SDK is set to ensure automated and safe identity proofing, while the Regula Face SDK is expected to instantly perform biometric verification, such as liveness detection and face matching within a single interaction. These technologies will also equip Azentio’s customers and users with instant and fraud-free ID verification processing, as well as adding efficiency and security to their operational procedures.







More information on the partnership

Throughout this strategic deal, Regula Document Reader SDK will provide customers with the possibility to benefit from identity document authenticity checks as an integral part of a larger and more safe KYC procedure. In the case of remote onboarding scenarios, this tool will instantly capture a provided ID, as well as automatically identify its type, read, and cross-validate data from MRZ, barcode, visual zone, and RFID chip to ensure there are no inconsistencies and errors. At the same time, this process will perform extensive authenticity checks of every security feature to determine any alterations that can indicate fraud.

In addition, backed by Regula’s proprietary document templates of IDs from 247 countries and territories, Regula Document Reader SDK will be enabled to verify nearly any identity document, no matter its type or geographic region of origin.

For the customers and bank clients of Azentio, as well as the financial institution partners that have operations across the areas of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, this collaboration is expected to represent an important versatile asset.

At the same time, Regula Face SDK is set to improve the manner in which Azentio’s customers reinforce identity verification with biometric checks, leveraging the tool’s advanced face matching and liveness detection technologies. The product will ensure that an organisation will onboard a real person and that the individual is who they claim to be. This will take place by comparing a selfie with other portraits in the identity document. As biometric verification represents a reliable anti-fraud measure, it is expected to be used to significantly eliminate the risk of even the most sophisticated presentation attacks.



