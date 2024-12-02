Axio unveils Ransomware Preparedness Assessment solution

Via this tool, the company aims to give organisations detailed visibility into their cyber posture with respect to ransomware. The assessment is based on data from hundreds of real ransomware events, guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Axio’s research.

The Axio360 platform will help users assess and prepare for a ransomware attack. The framework was designed by Axio’s research and development team, who have experience building cybersecurity maturity models for critical infrastructure.

In addition, the output of the Axio360 Ransomware Preparedness Assessment will be accepted as supplementary evidence in support of cyber insurance applications. The assessment output can be used to evaluate gaps in an organisation’s cybersecurity posture that make it more susceptible to big-game-hunting ransomware. The assessment interface in the Axio360 platform includes a comprehensive reporting functionality for executive stakeholders such as the C-suite and board members. Functionality in Axio360 supports targeting, planning, and tracking improvements to ensure that they are implemented.