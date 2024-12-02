Details about the partnership's objectives

The Ministry of Digital officials have accentuated the importance of cybersecurity in Malaysia's digitalisation efforts. All three organisations are dedicated to advancing digital transformation, fostering cybersecurity innovation, sharing resources for detecting cyber threats, and advocating for international cybersecurity norms and standards.

Cybersecurity aims to upgrade and secure Malaysia's digital technology ecosystem to support the country's digital objectives:

Joint consultations and cyber risk assessments: engaging in joint reviews, combating malicious activities, addressing cross-border incidents, and sharing cybersecurity best practices in governance and risk management.

Capacity building: collaborating to upgrade cyber resilience in the national ecosystem by developing and implementing cybersecurity programs with proper technical tools and guidance.

Threat intelligence: strengthening connections between organisations to securely exchange threat intelligence and expertise in threat detection for more effective incident response.

Commercialisation support, networking, and industry exposure: partnering to identify commercial prospects, foster inter-industry relationships, and facilitate knowledge exchange.

Talent development and digital talent incubation: establishing a shared platform for insights and expertise important to cybersecurity professional skill development programs through workshops, training, and knowledge exchange to equip the local industry with the necessary skills and global standards.

Malaysia's digital economy

The digital sector in Malaysia is experiencing remarkable growth, attracting an impressive USD 15.7 billion in investments solely in the third quarter of 2022.

The groundwork for this expansion was established in 2021 through the introduction of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and the creation of the Digital Investment Office. This office is tasked with facilitating increased investments in the digital economy, aiming to draw USD 16.1 billion in digital investments by 2025 and contribute over 22.5 % to the GDP.

Malaysia's digital progress spans various domains, including robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, blockchain, and cybersecurity.