Axiad, Ping Identity partner to facilitate integration of PKI for users, machines, and digital transactions

According to the press release, customers can now extend their Ping identity and access management solution with Axiad PKI to secure not just users but the growing number of machines, devices, and online interactions on their networks.

By integrating Ping Identity and Axiad, customers have the ability to strengthen their IAM infrastructure with the broadest set of MFA options powered by a cloud-based Certificate Authority. These solutions can be easily deployed and managed on the Axiad Cloud platform, enabling businesses to authenticate all their identities – whether they’re users, machines, or interactions – on their network with a turnkey solution.

Furthermore, Axiad’s integration with Ping Identity leverages the SCIM standard and allows customers to seamlessly extend their IAM infrastructure. Adhering to SCIM provides plug and play connectivity, as PingOne and PingFederate users can utilize the Axiad Cloud platform seamlessly in their IAM solution, and strengthen their infrastructure with the additional features Axiad provides.

Besides, the addition of new users, or the modification or deletion of existing users, happens automatically, keeping control in the hands of the ID provider.