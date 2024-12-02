AWS launches Mithra





Following this announcement, the internal umbrella platform was built in order to handle the Amazon scale. The main piece of technology that underlays the solution is represented by a graph database with 3.5 billion nodes and 48 billion edges.

In addition, Amazon Web Services is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











According to company’s officials, the process of taking the data and transition it very quickly straight into the systems that protect the environment represents a priority of the new solutions. This could involve the web application firewall (WAF), the Amazon GuardDuty, its threat detection system or even the process of forwarding the domain in question to the AWS security service team for further review when required. By combining Mithra with Sonaris, the firm’s network observation platform, it is set to provide an improved defensive net around the AWS and the overall Amazon environments.

AWS has been leveraging a combination of AI, ML, algorithms, monitoring, and others in order to protect its data and its customers. The new launch was developed in order to monitor the system for malicious domains and mitigating them as fast as possible.

Artificial intelligence still represents a significant tool, since the company has used it in order to looks for the things that are outside of the norm or those that were seen as malicious previously. In addition, Generative AI also enables the threat analysts, who are doing the threat hunding, to interact with the data in plain language and get back answers to help understand the overall situation better.



