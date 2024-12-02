AWS integrates Ripjar's solutions within Amazon Security Lake

Amazon Security Lake is a service that automatically centralises an organisation’s security data from across their AWS environments, SaaS providers, on-premises, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake. This enables customers to act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multicloud environments.











Amazon Security Lake converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open community schema, making it easier for security teams to automatically collect, combine, and analyse security data from AWS, security partners, and analytics providers.





A unified view on security data

Labyrinth for Threat Investigations (LTI) is an investigative platform designed to support analysts using automation and machine learning. Supported use cases include cyber response, threat hunting, and cyber threat intelligence. Users can bring together hundreds of data sources, combining real-time and batch structured and unstructured data to fully understand and manage cyber and other threats, updating organisational knowledge and generating collaborative reporting.

LTI gives the end customer total flexibility to evolve the solution and add automation and AI analytics to their investigations. To capitalise on internal data, LTI is fully integrated with Amazon Security Lake, and can fuse with external information to meet the end users’ evolving requirements.

Officials from Ripjar said the integration with Amazon Security Lake marks Ripjar’s further commitment to the cybersecurity market. Their Labyrinth for Threat Investigations solution delivers a holistic view of risk. The product is highly-configurable, providing the end customer the power to fully evolve the solution when needed. Ripjar is happy to be working with AWS and is looking forward to continue helping customers to proactively identify and combat risk.





What does Ripjar do?

Ripjar is a data intelligence platform company whose mission is to help organisations and governments automate the detection, investigation, and monitoring of threats from criminal activity. Founded by former members of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Ripjar develops software products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation to help companies solve the complex risk and security management problems at scale.