Aware launches biometrics platform Astra

Aware’s Astra is designed to distribute comparison operations and data across many computing nodes, which enables it to search large biometric databases and perform biometric authentications.

The platform is also able to perform text-based search and analytics on stores of identity data. Astra uses open source platforms to ensure reliability and ongoing improvement, is fault-tolerant, and features a browser-based dashboard for system monitoring and alerts.

Although the platform is designed to be algorithm-independent, it also works with Aware’s other biometric products, including Nexa fingerprint, face, or iris biometric search and match SDKs, Inquire text search and analytics SDKs, and biometric services platform.