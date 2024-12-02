Aware introduces FIDO Suite for mobile facial biometric authentication

FIDO Suite products include: Aware FIDO Face Authenticator; iAware FIDO Client and Aware FIDO Server. Aware FIDO Face Authenticator performs active and passive liveness detection measures, as well as facial image autocapture, quality control, and biometric matching.

The product is compatible with Aware FIDO Client, as well as certified client products from other suppliers. Aware FIDO Server is similarly certified and interoperable, available as a module of Awares Biometric Services Platform (BioSP).

David Benini, VP of Marketing at Aware, said Awares FIDO offerings are part of a range of mobile solutions that apply the depth of company’s technology to the special challenges of biometric enrollment and authentication, such as image quality assurance, ease of capture, and liveness detection.

Aware is a global provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers.