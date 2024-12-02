Aware brings out multimodal biometric authentication framework

Awares biometric algorithms are complemented by multiple proprietary liveness detection techniques that use both passive and interactive methods to prevent several different types of spoof attacks. Voice recognition is the latest modality supported in Awares Nexa family of biometric matching SDKs, joining fingerprint, face, and iris.

Knomi components can be selected separately to implement either a server-centric architecture, with centralized matching and template storage, or a FIDO Certified solution, with secure storage and matching on the mobile device.

Aware is a provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally.