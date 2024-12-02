Aware acquires Fortress Identity and expands eKYC capabilities

Representatives from Aware stated that the cloud-native FortressID platform is complementary to the company’s current offerings. Its existing customer base will help accelerate its penetration into markets in North America and other geographies, furthering its transformation to a SaaS business model.

The FortressID platform from Fortress Identity uses biometric multi-factor authentication to combine onboarding validation and due diligence for compliance and risk management. The result is a seamless user experience that eliminates the need for passwords, enables customers to verify identification documents, and directly performs risk and due diligence checks.