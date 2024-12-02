



Following this announcement, the collaboration builds on the current protection deal between NatWest Group and AIG Life, now owned by Aviva. The new agreement represents an important step for Aviva’s strategic ambition to develop AIG Life’s strong distribution partnerships.

Furthermore, the collaboration will be effective from Autumn 2025, when bank and mortgage clients for the three retail brands, NatWest, RBS, and Ulster Bank, will have the possibility to purchase Term Life Insurance, Critical Illness cover, and Guaranteed Over 50s Life Insurance provided by Aviva. These products are expected to provide clients with Aviva’s popular Digicare+ app, which will help them detect, manage, and prevent health and well-being problems.











More information on the Aviva x NatWest Group partnership

Throughout this initiative, NatWest, RBS, and Ulster Bank customers will be given the capability to purchase protection cover through a quick and easy journey. This process will take place either through their mobile banking app which will pre-populate their information, online, or over the telephone. A term life insurance quote will also be built into customers’ digital mortgage applications.

Aviva will provide its digital customer strategy in order to complement its optimised protection, while also underwriting and pricing capabilities that include comprehensive data science capability. At the same time, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.