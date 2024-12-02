Avira opens new Digital Security Lab in the US

Avira’s new R&D Digital Security Lab will envision and develop security products, focusing on security issues, especially on mobile. One of the major focal points of security’s future will be protecting the user.

Avira’s R&D Digital Security Lab is currently working on topics such as personal identification and authentication, online communications and transactions, and shaping online privacy.

Avira today offers a suite of security applications for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, as well as security products for customers who want support services.