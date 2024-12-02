AVG Technologies launches new AVG Vault app to secure digital information

The newly-introduced app uses encryption to secure personal digital items such as credit card details, official documents, pictures and private notes.

The app is available for Android and iOS devices and enables users to synchronize encrypted personal data between their devices via cloud services. Data from lost devices can be restored on a replacement device. AVG Vault includes additional security capabilities such as idle time lock, which allows the users to set the app to lock after a set period of time sitting idle and attempted access notification, which locks the device and takes a photo of the user if anyone enters an incorrect pin several times.

AVG Vault is compliant with the Advanced Encryption Standard established by the US National Institution of Standards and Technology (NIST).

AVG has 177 million active users as of 31 December 2013 and offers a protection, performance and privacy products and services suite to consumers and small businesses including Internet security, performance optimization, mobile security, online backup, identity protection and family safety software.