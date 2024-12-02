AVG acquires Privax for security portfolio expansion

With the acquisition, AVG will add Privaxs HMA! Pro VPN to its existing portfolio of security software and services that will be made available to AVGs global customer base.

The acquisition of Privax further strengthens AVGs expanding mobile security offerings by providing a privacy subscription service that is available and will also be integrated into future AVG products including AVG Zen.

Under the terms of the agreement, AVG paid USD 40 million and will pay up to an additional USD 20 million in cash consideration one year after closing based on the achievement of certain performance metrics and milestones.

AVG Technologies is a Czech company formed in 1991, with corporate offices in Europe and the US. The company specializes in computer security software.