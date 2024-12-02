AVG acquires Location Labs for mobile security

Labs’ integrated platform for mobile operators, pre-installed service on Android smartphones, and mobile subscription services including personal device management, are all expected to complement and expand AVG’s existing mobile offerings.

AVG’s established mobile offerings include the AVG AntiVirus for Android application. With AVG Zen, an application for Windows PCs and Android smartphones and tablets, AVG is addressing the challenges consumers face today in retaining control over their privacy, protection, and performance in a world increasingly dominated by the Internet of Things.

AVG has 177 million active users as of 31 December 2013 and offers a protection, performance and privacy products and services suite to consumers and small businesses including Internet security, performance optimization, mobile security, online backup, identity protection and family safety software.