AutoNation unveils potential third-party security breach

According to the company, visitors to three websites hosted and operated by ecommerce and data services provider TradeMotion, namely AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake Parts, AutoNation Toyota South Austin Parts and Discount Toyota Parts, were affected when hackers accessed credit card information as it was entered into TradeMotions system between March 5, 2014 and May 2, 2014.

The information potentially accessed includes customers names, addresses, e-mail addresses and credit card numbers.

AutoNation chief operations counsel Guillermo Pernas wrote in the notification letter that TradeMotion has removed the software used by the hackers to access this information and is monitoring its systems for any ongoing activity.

