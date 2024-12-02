Auto-Star offers certified EMV solution with Vantiv Integrated Payments

The solution offers US retailers the latest in card data security, while delivering a faster payment processing. The integration seeks to minimize the risk of a security breach, as the credit card data is not sent to the Star-Plus point of sale.

Though the Vantiv Integrated Payments technology, the businesses receive EMV processing as well as tokenization and point-to-point encryption, which helps to protect the merchant from card fraud, data compromise and financial loss.

As of October 2015, US merchants are liable for certain card-present transactions processed through a non-EMV compliant payment terminal with a fraudulent EMV card.

Auto-Star Compusystems is a software company that develops point-of-sale software for pharmacy, grocery, and health and natural products retailers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Vantiv Integrated Payments is a Vantiv company and a provider of payments technology and services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).