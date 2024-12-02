



In a bid to further advance secure authentication, Authsignal, a digital identity provider, introduced a new Palm Biometrics IdX Terminal service in partnership with MATTR and Qualcomm Technologies. Among the first applications of the solution is a merger of ISO-compliant mobile driver’s licences with palm biometrics, developing additional customer experience standards for identity verification, payments, and access control.











The launch comes months after Authsignal teamed up with AWS Marketplace to support businesses in deploying risk-based customer authentication by integrating passkeys, passwordless authentication, eKYC, and biometric authentication. Among the features of the collaboration, the two companies underlined various methods of authentication, identity verification flows throughout the customer journey, no-code rules and policy engine, integration and deployment for any identity stack, and a comprehensive view of user actions and behaviour.





Authsignal’s Palm Biometrics IdX Terminal solution

Coming as an addition to Authsignal’s identity suite, the Palm Biometrics IdX Terminal service focuses on expanding digital identity from only online experiences to in-person ones via trusted devices. Representatives from Authsignal commented on the launch, mentioning that the new service aims to be accurate and provide scaled security and reliability compared to other biometric modalities. With the support provided by MATTR’s mDocs Proximity Verifier SDK, Authsignal’s IdX Terminal can securely verify ISO 18013-5-compliant mobile driver’s licences (mDLs) while by leveraging Bluetooth, the service delivers simplified, privacy-focused credential verification.

In addition, the Palm Biometrics IdX Terminal includes Authsignal’s authentication orchestration, offering more use cases, including payment initiation with a last-mile integration model. Also, terminal software can be white-labelled and deployed to compatible Android hardware, enabling integration with existing payment, loyalty, and access control systems.

The capabilities of Authsignal’s Palm Biometrics IdX Terminal solution include: