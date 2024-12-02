Authsignal partners AWS Marketplace for enhanced authentication solutions

This partnership allows businesses to deploy risk-based customer authentication quickly, incorporating passkeys, passwordless authentication, eKYC, and biometric authentication.





Key features of Authsignal on AWS Marketplace:

Authentication: Supports various methods including phishing-resistant MFA, FIDO2 WebAuthn with Passkeys, WhatsApp OTP, TOTP, Email OTP, Magic links, SMS OTP, and Push Authentication. It also supports PSD2 SCA RTS dynamic linking, enhancing security and user experience.

Identity Proofing: Collaborates with leading partners to provide seamless identity verification flows (eKYC) throughout the customer journey.

No-Code Rules and Policy Engine: Enables Product and Fraud teams to deploy fraud mitigation strategies and policies quickly without coding, helping businesses respond swiftly to emerging threats and reduce customer friction.

Integration and Deployment: Functions as a drop-in solution that integrates with any identity stack, minimizing the need for extensive development resources.

Customer Journey Orchestration: Offers a comprehensive view of customer actions and behavior, providing real-time observability and audit trail reporting, which aids in decision-making, enhances security, and meets regulatory requirements.

How it works

Businesses can integrate Authsignal into Amazon Cognito or existing IDP/CIAM systems to enhance customer security through advanced authentication methods, including passkeys, passwordless authentication, eKYC, and biometric authentication.

A financial services firm successfully utilized custom authentication challenge Lambda triggers with Authsignal. This integration allowed them to transition from AWS Cognito's hosted UI to using Lambda triggers, enabling the rapid deployment of advanced custom authentication flows and enhancing their authentication processes with passkeys, passwordless authentication, eKYC, and biometric authentication.