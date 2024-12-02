Authologic, iDenfy partner to offer single API for multiple online identity verification methods

According to the press release, iDenfy will be providing Authologic with a document scanning ID-based verification. Authologic's identity verification API fulfills the requirements of a wide range of sectors, including apartment rental, telecommunication, banks, car sharing, online marketplaces, fintech, and more. The company's API integration offers a way to abolish identity-related frauds, which naturally improves the conversion rate.

Furthermore, the partnership between Authologic and iDenfy will support businesses looking for a more straightforward method to connect to various online identity standards such as government-issued digital ID, document scanning, and banking ID verification.

iDenfy is a Lithuania-based identity verification solution provider known for its advanced identity verification solutions that use technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, OCR, big data, and MRZ. The company allows businesses to verify the identity of their customers remotely. iDenfy's identity verification solution is capable of identifying and verifying 1300 types of ID cards. Besides, it can recognise and authenticate a person from a video or digital picture.