AuthMe partners with Microsoft Taiwan in market expansion

AuthMe aims to provide ID authentication solutions based on Deep Learning technology. The solution verifies users by combining biometric ID authentication, facial recognition, and liveness detection and it is applied in KYC processes.

To provide service in more industries, AuthMe has partnered with Microsoft Taiwan in market expansion through the integration with Azure cloud platform. As cyber-attacks such as deepfake advance, AuthMe serves as a guardian to defend digital identity for everyone and help apply it to all kinds of services in daily life, according to the official press release.

Based on its core technology of identity authentication, AuthMe aims to provide ID-as-a-Service (ID-aaS) in the near future and leverage Microsoft Azure cloud platform to offer functionalities including Single-Sign-On (SSO), member registration platform, personal info compliance, and more.