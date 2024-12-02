Authlogics launches new authentication suite in one license

The authentication suite comprises three authentication technologies and factors, password replacement and self-management, multiple agents for 3rd party integrations, Two-Way ID telephone authentication and AuthentiDoc document encryption - all included in one license.

PINgrid, PINphrase and PINpass technologies provide device-less one-and-a-half factor (1.5FA), strong two factor (2FA) and secure transaction signing three factor (3FA) authentication. These can be delivered in combinations of soft-tokens, token-less, TEXT/SMS one-time codes with 100% offline options on a per user basis.

PINgrid replaces passwords with a memorable pattern that automatically generates a One Time Code (OTC) each time you logon. PINphrase asks the user to provide random characters from something that the user already knows the answer to. PINpass, combined with a PIN or existing Active Directory password, provides traditional 2FA.

Authlogics is a company specialising in multi-factor authentication and working for government departments, multi-national financial, petrochemical, telecoms and media institutions.