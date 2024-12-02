authID.ai secures USD 22.5 mln in new funding

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and accelerate growth, team and product. authID.ai provides mobile biometric identity verification software products through an Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.

The suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions eliminate passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Driven by biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers.

The company’s mission is to eliminate all passwords and to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication. Its vision is to enable every organisation to ‘Recognise Your Customer’ instantly, without friction or loss of privacy, supported by biometric and artificial intelligence technologies.