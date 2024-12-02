authID.ai launches augmented Verified Platform Version 2.4

Verified is a facial biometric authentication solution, that prevents cybercriminals and credential-stuffing bots from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets, thereby facilitating organisations secure their platforms, data, and users. The product allows users to verify their identities seamlessly with a selfie capture on the smart devices they use.

The Verified 2.4 browser-based user interface provides enhancements such as a refreshed user interface to improve customer experience, enhanced cross-device user authentication capabilities, selfie recapture allowance to reduce false rejections caused by unmet quality and liveness, and in-browser quality analysis of facial positioning, smile detection, as well as glare and lighting to improve real-time feedback.