The report, titled Deepfake Countermeasures, analyses emerging attack methods and proposes defensive measures for organisations looking to strengthen their identity verification systems.

With the advancement of artificial intelligence, fraudsters can now generate realistic deepfake videos using just a single image. These manipulated assets enable identity fraud attempts that bypass traditional security measures. A significant concern for financial institutions and other sectors reliant on accurate authentication, deepfake fraud has been linked to increasing financial losses and operational inefficiencies.

AuthID's report highlights the limitations of manual document reviews in detecting deepfakes, with success rates estimated to be below 1%. The study also notes that over 40% of fraud attempts in the financial sector are now AI-driven, underscoring the urgency for enhanced verification methods.

The impact of deepfakes on identity fraud

A representative from authID emphasised that conventional authentication methods are increasingly vulnerable to deepfake fraud. The report, they explained, presents a case for integrating advanced AI-driven biometric solutions that enhance security while maintaining user convenience. The company's platform incorporates liveness detection technology capable of distinguishing real users from manipulated imagery with a high level of accuracy.

The document also outlines technical aspects of authID's authentication system, which leverages a proprietary detection methodology to analyse both visible and invisible image artefacts. Additionally, it details security measures for protecting the device of origin to prevent fraudulent insertions.

These developments follow AuthID’s launch of the PrivacyKey solution, which was designed to address biometric data storage and security concerns. PrivacyKey is aimed at organisations that have been hesitant to implement biometric solutions due to privacy concerns or regulatory challenges. The solution prevents duplicate registrations while ensuring no biometric images of users' faces are stored, thus mitigating the risks associated with biometric data retention.