



authID offers a patented biometric identity platform that enables enterprises to “Know Who’s Behind the Device” during logins and transactions. The platform provides biometric identity proofing in 700 milliseconds and authentication in 25 milliseconds. It also features a user-friendly account recovery process. The PrivacyKey Solution boasts a false match rate of 1 in 1 billion while ensuring that biometric data is not stored, thus preventing fraud and facilitating quick and accurate identity verification in the digital ecosystem.

As a newly appointed integration services partner, TechDemocracy will certify an initial group of 25 professionals on authID's Proof, Verified, and PrivacyKey solutions. This cohort will be trained to consult, implement, operate, and support authID's platform, which is recognised for its one-in-a-billion false match accuracy rates and rapid verification speeds. Additionally, the platform provides reassurance to companies through its PrivacyKey technology, which ensures compliance and privacy by using a public/private key process that does not retain biometric data.

Key aspects of the partnership

An important aspect of this partnership involves TechDemocracy creating a library of QuickStart accelerators. These accelerators are designed to integrate authID’s biometric verification and continuous user authentication features into digital identity journeys, utilising Ping Identity and Microsoft Entra. They enable the swift implementation of secure and simplified authentication processes for both Workforce Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) scenarios.

As part of their collaboration, authID and TechDemocracy will work to create a series of white papers, co-host webinars, and conduct roadshows aimed at assisting organisations in transitioning from passwords to modern, biometric-first authentication.

Furthermore, TechDemocracy is providing a range of complimentary one-day workshops facilitated by its Field CISO team. These workshops will help organisations evaluate their access management strategies, assess their current platform investments, compare passwordless options, and learn best practices for implementing biometric-based authentication on a larger scale.