authID launches PrivacyKey to enhance biometric data security

PrivacyKey is aimed at organizations that have been hesitant to implement biometric solutions due to privacy concerns or regulatory challenges. The solution prevents duplicate registrations while ensuring no biometric images of users' faces are stored, thus mitigating the risks associated with biometric data retention.

With the release of PrivacyKey, authID’s Proof™ solution, which captures physical identification documents and facial images for user verification, now ensures that no biometric data is retained in its systems.

Instead of storing biometric images, authID utilizes a secure, encrypted method to authenticate users without retaining any facial data, addressing privacy concerns and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. This approach is incorporated into the latest version of the Proof and Verified platforms.





The PrivacyKey solution also features key-management capabilities, allowing enterprises to manage, rotate, and revoke keys, ensuring that they are accessible only to authorized parties. This level of control enhances the security of the authentication process. authID claims that its platform can authenticate users at processing speeds of 700ms, with a false-match rate of one in one billion, providing both security and efficiency.

As biometric authentication adoption grows, concerns about the potential misuse of biometric data continue to be a barrier. Fears over data theft and misuse have led to consumer reluctance to adopt such technologies, despite assurances of data protection. Additionally, increasing legal restrictions on biometric data retention in certain regions have further complicated the use of biometric systems.





Working towards a secure future

With PrivacyKey, authID aims to address these issues by providing a solution that does not store biometric data, thereby alleviating concerns about data breaches and legal compliance. The introduction of PrivacyKey is part of authID’s broader effort to offer secure, privacy-focused biometric authentication solutions.

The company’s platform eliminates the risks associated with the storage of personally identifiable information (PII) by using biometric signals that cannot be breached or phished. This approach, according to authID, makes it more difficult for cybercriminals to compromise accounts or conduct identity fraud.