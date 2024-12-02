



Berify will integrate authID’s Proof and Verified solutions into its platform to improve onboarding and authentication processes for its global user base. Additionally, Berify will incorporate authID’s biometric technology as an OEM solution to address various enterprise needs in the Asia-Pacific market.











Berify’s platform combines blockchain, cybersecurity, consumer engagement, and intuitive dashboards, enabling partner brands to deliver customisable product experiences and foster social interactions that generate valuable zero-party data. By leveraging authID’s biometric capabilities, Berify aims to provide a secure, reusable identity framework that supports multiple platforms and safeguards against identity fraud.

The integrated platform will allow users to maintain a single digital identity across vendors. This identity can be linked to an authorised device, streamlining account recovery in cases of lost devices or compromised accounts, while enhancing security and user experience.

The collaboration marks a significant step in authID’s efforts to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasising speed, precision, and reliability in identity verification. The multi-year agreement underscores the growing demand for advanced biometric solutions in securing digital ecosystems.





Projected growth in biometric identity verification market to USD 85 billion by 2027

The biometric identity verification market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing digital interactions and the need for secure authentication solutions. According to recent reports, the global biometric system market is projected to reach USD 85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%. This surge is fueled by rising concerns over identity fraud, which is projected to exceed USD 50 billion globally by 2025. Biometric solutions such as fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and voice authentication are gaining traction due to their ability to provide simple yet secure experiences, addressing consumer demands for both convenience and privacy. In the Asia-Pacific region, these technologies are particularly critical as industries like finance, healthcare, and ecommerce experience rapid digitalisation.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a global leader in adopting biometric technologies, propelled by its expanding digital economy and tech-savvy population. Countries like China, India, and Japan are driving demand with initiatives such as India’s Aadhaar system, one of the world’s largest biometric ID programs, and China's integration of facial recognition across public and private sectors.