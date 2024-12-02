authID integrates Verified CloudConnect with BeyondTrust

This most recent Verified CloudConnect integration marks another step forward in authID’s mission to extend its capabilities across the cyber ecosystem.

Cyberattacks caused by bad actors who prey on passwords, legacy MFA, and human error continue to disrupt businesses, while increasing remediation and reputational costs. authID’s Human Factor Authentication (HFA) delivers unphishable multi-factor authentication (MFA) that stops unauthorised access and lateral movement by bad actors. Combining strong FIDO2 passwordless authentication with biometric certainty and anti-spoofing liveness confirmation, HFA authenticates the human behind the device, anywhere.











Replacing old password authentication methods

Verified CloudConnect, now integrated with BeyondTrust’s Privilege Management for Windows & Mac solution that enforces least privileges across enterprise endpoints, offers BeyondTrust customers a portable, phishing-resistant authentication solution that eliminates the risks and costs of passwords, while providing a secure identity affirmation and account recovery tool.

Officials from authID said that their Human Factor Authentication reduces the risk of password-based attacks and lateral movement by bad actors, while improving user productivity. With this integration with BeyondTrust, authID again extends the reach of their next-gen authentication solutions to accelerate the move to zero trust by their mutual customers.

HFA significantly reduces the risk of MFA bypass and unauthorised lateral access and privilege to deliver a more secure network from anywhere in the world. Offering a seamless user experience that is portable across any Windows or Mac mobile or desktop device, HFA solves for the human element in privileged access authentication.





authID receives USD 22.5 mln in funding

In March 2022, the company has raised USD 22.5 million in financing for its expansion. The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and accelerate growth, team and product. authID.ai provides mobile biometric identity verification software products through an Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.

The company’s mission is to eliminate all passwords and to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication. Its vision is to enable every organisation to ‘Recognise Your Customer’ instantly, without friction or loss of privacy, supported by biometric and artificial intelligence technologies.





What does authID do?

authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organisations, employees, and customers.