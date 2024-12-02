Authentify solution becomes available on Samsung devices

The solution enables network security developers to secure online properties or networks with two-factor or multi-factor authentication on Samsung devices. The Samsung Solutions Exchange addresses the needs of line of business owners by creating mobile solutions on a portfolio of enterprise-grade Samsung Mobile devices.

Authentify xFA is a mobile app that enables Samsung mobile devices to add security layers to network logins and access cloud hosted applications and transactional systems. The xFA app replaces the dedicated security token, or can act as a standalone tool to add authentication factors to access control procedures. In particular, the xFA app enables security practitioners to use the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S(R) 5 to capture user authentication and verify access across multiple platforms, all from a single API. xFA also offers voice biometrics, gesture or pattern recognition, digital certificates and secure messaging features.

Authentify provides multi-factor authentication services for protecting user accounts or key information from unauthorized access.