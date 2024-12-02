AuthenticID rolls out card not present authentication solution

As a result, a layer of fraud mitigation for online payments is being introduced with the fusion of identity authentication, biometrics, blockchain services and cryptography. The solution can be integrated into Web, mobile or business applications. To generate a certain audit trail, each payment transaction can create a cryptographic certificate logging whether the payment transaction has been approved or denied.

The process of identity authentication for customer not present use cases happens in 1-3-seconds, and the platform can support customers in over 192 countries.