As documented in both the 2024 State of Identity Fraud Report and the 2024 Mid-Year Identity Fraud Review, both identity fraud attempts as well as data breaches are at record highs, impacting both consumers and businesses amidst surges in fraud. Bad actors are constantly finding new security loopholes to exploit, allowing them access to systems and sensitive data. Because stopping fraud is an ongoing process, additional security measures like Smart ReAuth are a necessary tool for businesses to reduce fraud loss, especially for bad actors who attempt to access systems or data on multiple attempts.











Biometric security for fast, accurate, and secure identity verification

Smart ReAuth’s biometric-based approach ensures fast, accurate, and secure identity verification. During enrolment, users pass through a full identity verification transaction to verify them as a good, authenticated customer. Moving forward, the users can more seamlessly prove their identity for use cases like high-risk or high-dollar value transactions, to reset a password, or simply log into an application. This allows businesses to confidently verify customers or employees at any point in their journey, while blocking fraudsters and account takeovers (ATO).

For businesses, Smart ReAuth offers flexible deployment options. It can be rapidly deployed via a web service or seamlessly embedded into a client’s own web or mobile workflow. The intuitive merchant manager offers a user-friendly admin console and a seamless experience for users. Smart ReAuth can be customisable based on specific use cases and risk tolerance.

Security and privacy are paramount with the Smart ReAuth platform. Even previously verified identities can be compromised by sophisticated fraud and spoofing attempts. With liveness detection and anti-fraud checks, Smart ReAuth confirms the person is present and is who they claim to be. The platform also offers secure encryption storage: once a user is reverified, their information is stored in a separate, secured, and encrypted database within the AWS cluster with custom data retention policies allowing instant data deletion.





Capabilities AuthenticID’s augmented biometric verification solution

Smart ReAuth is part of AuthenticID’s comprehensive identity verification technology suite that offers fully automated verifications with over 99% accuracy in detecting counterfeit IDs, and 98% first-time pass rates. Smart ReAuth can be used in both consumer and workforce use cases including but not limited to: