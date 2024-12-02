



The partnership aims to simplify and secure the digital identity verification using AuthenticID’s biometric authentication technology.











Improving mDL adoption with secure verificationSecure digital identity verification is vital for adopting mobile driver’s licences. AuthenticID’s technology allows California residents to verify their identities using facial recognition and liveness detection, reducing the risk of fraudulent enrollments.

The California DMV launched the mDL program as a pilot in 2022, offering access to 1.5 million participants. Users can download the mDL via the California DMV app and integrate it into Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or the DMV’s wallet app. Currently, mDLs are accepted at participating airports and select retail locations across the US for age verification.

The adoption of mobile driver’s licences is increasing in the US, with projections suggesting that up to 50% of American adults could access digital credentials within the next 12 to 18 months. California is one of 13 states to have rolled out an mDL, with several others in the planning stages.

The California DMV Wallet plans to expand services to include more public and private sector offerings, aiming to provide a comprehensive and privacy-focused digital credential solution. To date, the DMV has issued over 1.3 million mDLs since the program’s inception.

AuthenticID is a key identity verification provider for major wireless carriers, credit bureaus, financial institutions, and federal services across North America.





US moves to standardise mDLs for nationwide interoperability

The US government, alongside industry bodies such as the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), is intensifying efforts to establish standardised frameworks for mDLs, targeting nationwide interoperability and regulatory compliance. These standards are crucial as more states, including California, adopt pilot programs that pave the way for wider implementation. California’s initiative is part of a broader push driven by the need to improve digital security and simplify user experiences, aligning with federal directives like the REAL ID Act. Analysts project that unified mDL standards could enable seamless cross-state verification, potentially reaching up to 100 million users by 2026, and facilitating secure transactions across diverse industries.