AUTHADA's eID service integrated into IDnow's platform

The IDnow platform will be expanded to include the eID service starting with the beginning of 2020. The company will offer its video identification and the AI-based AutoIdent solution, as well as its IDnow eID – a user-friendly way to identify people using the online functionality of their ID card with their smartphone. In addition, a NFC-enabled smartphone can be used to completely replace a card reader of any kind. Once entering the PIN, the user simply holds the ID document up to their smartphone and the relevant data is transmitted in a secure encrypted form.

AUTHADA's eID service has an online ID function, and it promises high conversion rates and the strictest security standards for businesses. The solution is compliant with the Money Laundering Act (AMLA), as well as with the eIDAS Signature Ordinance (eIDAS) for the issuance of Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) according to the European eIDAS regulation.