Auth0 raises USD 120 mln in funding round





Auth0’s platform aims to authenticate, authorise, and secure access for applications, devices, and users, Security Brief reports. The platform protects more than 4.5 billion login transactions every month.

The new funding round will fuel the company’s go-to-market expansion and its innovation, with the goal to create a simple identity platform that secures access to any application. The funding round was led by Salesforce ventures included investors DTCP, Bessemer Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech Capital, World Innovation Lab, Trinity Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and K9 Ventures.